M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
福島で震度5弱 津波の心配なし
Kyodo -- May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage following the quake, which occurred around 12:24 p.m.
The quake's magnitude was later revised upward from the initial estimate of 5.8, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima's Iwaki city, according to the agency. Its focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture.
東北地方で最大震度5弱を記録する地震がありました。この地震による津波の心配はありません。 22日午後0時24分ごろ、東北地方で最大震度5弱を観測する地震がありました。 震源は茨城県沖で、地震の規模を表すマグニチュードは5.8、震源の深さは30キロと推定されています。 この地震による津波の心配はありません。 各地の震度は、震度5弱が福島県いわき市、震度4が郡山市、富岡町、大熊町などとなっています。 このほか、関東や東北などの広い範囲で震度3を観測しています。 - ANNnewsCH
Study: Omicron less likely to cause aftereffects
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
The climate crisis is making Japan's cherry blossoms bloom earlier
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
Large amount of Japan’s Moderna vaccine stock to be discarded due to expiry
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
Nuclear regulator approves Fukushima Daiichi's treated water release plan
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Tallest Building in Japan nears Completion
Japan’s tallest - yet unnamed - building will be completed in 2023 in the Azabudai area of Tokyo.
New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
Japan: Yaskawa electric company introduces latest industrial robot technology
Japan's Yaskawa company has developed an industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the color and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.
Astronomers release 1st image of black hole at center of Milky Way
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Japan's Space Tourism Single Stage to Orbit(SSTO) Reusable Rocket. The Kankoh-maru (観光丸, Kankōmaru)
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Tokyo's Yamanote Line to test automated trains with riders from Oct.
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
Some 10% suffer COVID-19 aftereffects one year after discharge: survey
Around 10% of people admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus symptoms continued to suffer from aftereffects a year after they were discharged, a recent survey compiled by a health ministry research group showed.
Japan detects more probable cases of acute hepatitis in children
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
M4.8 quake jolts areas near Tokyo, no tsunami
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
20 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
Japan pets to get chip jabs
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
