M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious property damage following the quake, which occurred around 12:24 p.m.

The quake's magnitude was later revised upward from the initial estimate of 5.8, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima's Iwaki city, according to the agency. Its focus was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture.