Bless thee Lamborghini
京都・北野天満宮に交通安全願いランボルギーニ集結
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
京都の北野天満宮にランボルギーニなどのスーパーカーが集まり、交通安全を祈願しました。 北野天満宮の東門近くにズラリと並んだ、色とりどりのスーパーカー。 イタリアの高級スポーツカー「ランボルギーニ」のエンブレムに描かれている「牛」は、北野天満宮では神の使いとされています。 交通安全の祈祷（きとう）は、6年ほど前に車の愛好家らが縁を感じて依頼したのがきっかけで始まりました。 宮司がおはらいをして、交通安全を祈願しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
