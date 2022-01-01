Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022
東京・浅草の「三社祭」 3年ぶりに担がれる神輿
Motion Travel -- May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Originally, a big procession was scheduled to take place, but it was canceled due to rain.
東京・浅草の三社祭に待ち望んでいた光景が戻ってきました。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で担げなくなっていた「神輿（みこし）」を3年ぶりに氏子たちが担ぎました。
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Japan waives COVID entry tests in step toward welcoming tourists
Nikkei - May 20
Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.
Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.
This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.
