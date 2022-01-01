Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.

Originally, a big procession was scheduled to take place, but it was canceled due to rain. 東京・浅草の三社祭に待ち望んでいた光景が戻ってきました。新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で担げなくなっていた「神輿（みこし）」を3年ぶりに氏子たちが担ぎました。

Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022

Motion Travel - May 22

Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline

Kyodo - May 22

Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.

Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train

WION - May 22

The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.

Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano

Kuga's Travel - May 22

Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.

Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway

Tokyo Portfolio - May 22

Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!

Japan waives COVID entry tests in step toward welcoming tourists

Nikkei - May 20

Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.

Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June

timeout.com - May 20

Walk around Shinjuku, and you're bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan's largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.