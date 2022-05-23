Chinese aircraft carrier sails between two islands of Okinawa
Ministry officials assume the vessels conducted training in the Pacific.
They say the carrier Liaoning, accompanied by six other vessels, passed between Okinawa's main island and Miyakojima island in southwestern Japan.
The Liaoning had navigated through the same waterway in the opposite direction on May 2.
The ministry says fighter jets and helicopters were seen taking off from and landing on the Liaoning more than 300 times in the Pacific on and after May 3.
Officials believe the training was part of the Chinese navy's efforts to enhance its capability to execute operations in distant waters.
The ministry is continuing monitoring and conducting a detailed analysis of the carrier's moves.
This is the fourth time the carrier was seen sailing round-trip through the waters between the islands.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
Nikkei - May 20
Japan plans to start requiring large companies to disclose their gender wage gaps as early as this year as part of efforts to address systemic disparities in the workplace.