Biden: US is fully committed to Japan's defense
Biden made the remark at the start of his meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on Monday.
The president said the US-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
He said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, will be launched later on Monday to increase cooperation with other nations in the region and deliver concrete benefits for local people.
Biden also mentioned that Japan is working with other G7 partners to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the war in Ukraine and to stand up for shared democratic values. He thanked Kishida for his strong leadership and his support for Ukrainians.
Biden again expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for hosting the Quad summit that will be held on Tuesday. He said, "Two great democracies in the Indo-Pacific are always looking for ways to do more together." He said he is looking forward to talking more to Kishida about these issues.
Biden also called Kishida by his first name, Fumio, and thanked the prime minister for welcoming him and his team to Japan.
NHK - May 23
