In Search of the Best Food on Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Trail

Take a hike with Shizuka through Wakayama's ancient pilgrimage trail, the Kumano Kodo. Through the misty mountains and ancient trees, Shizuka explores the hidden restaurants along the way.

Her journey leads to a restaurant made entirely of wood, blending into the forest, where she samples 100% buckwheat noodles. At another restaurant, Shizuka tries a rice bowl featuring fresh deer. Finally, she ends the food tour on a sweet note with hot springs coffee and a gooey-chewy treat. With weary and rain-soaked feet, Shizuka makes it to the trail's end and visits Kumano Hongu Taisha.

Why Uma Musume (Horse Girl) is very popular in Japan?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 24

Ume Musume is a very popular mobile game and anime in Japan. Ume Musume is a very popular mobile game and anime in Japan.

Kishida, Biden agree to strengthen alliance

NHK - May 23

The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden: US is fully committed to Japan's defense

NHK - May 23

US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense. US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.

Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing

phys.org - May 23

Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects. Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.

French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova

WION - May 23

Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues. Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.

Divers begin salvaging Hokkaido tour boat one month after sinking

Japan Today - May 23

Divers began operations on Monday to salvage a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido leaving 14 dead and 12 people missing, exactly one month after the incident occurred. Divers began operations on Monday to salvage a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido leaving 14 dead and 12 people missing, exactly one month after the incident occurred.

In Search of the Best Food on Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage Trail

Japan by Food - May 23

Take a hike with Shizuka through Wakayama's ancient pilgrimage trail, the Kumano Kodo. Through the misty mountains and ancient trees, Shizuka explores the hidden restaurants along the way. Take a hike with Shizuka through Wakayama's ancient pilgrimage trail, the Kumano Kodo. Through the misty mountains and ancient trees, Shizuka explores the hidden restaurants along the way.