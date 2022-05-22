Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.

Up against 27th seed Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game. The first three games all went against serve in a tense start but Anisimova held to go 3-1 ahead.

French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova

WION - May 23

Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho

Kyodo - May 22

Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling

Sumostew - May 22

2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official

JRA公式チャンネル - May 22

Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf

A day with Japanese pro skater

Luis Mora - May 22

Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa. Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.

Japanese Judo Team Training 2022

Judo Highlights - May 19

The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof! The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!

Three Japanese Sports Stars Who Have Made It Internationally

newsonjapan.com - May 19

Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion. Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.