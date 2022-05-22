French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova

WION -- May 23
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Up against 27th seed Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka never looked comfortable on her least favourite surface as she struggled to control her powerful game. The first three games all went against serve in a tense start but Anisimova held to go 3-1 ahead.

Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Kyodo - May 22
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
Things I Wish I Knew When I Started Watching Grand Sumo Wrestling
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
2022 YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
A day with Japanese pro skater
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Japanese Judo Team Training 2022
Judo Highlights - May 19
The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!
Three Japanese Sports Stars Who Have Made It Internationally
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.
Honda set for F1 return at Japanese Grand Prix
f1i.com - May 18
The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.
        