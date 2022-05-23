Kishida, Biden agree to strengthen alliance
Kishida said, "I announced my resolve to secure a larger defense budget, and President Biden strongly supported this. We also agreed to expand and deepen our Japan-US cooperation to ensure security."
Biden said, "I applaud Prime Minister Kishida's determination to strengthen Japanese defense capabilities as well. A strong Japan and a strong US Japan alliance is a force for good in the region."
Kishida and Biden touched on two threats.
They promised to address the recent string of weapon launches from North Korea as well as China's growing influence.
Kishida said, "We stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is an essential element for the peace and prosperity of the international community. We also urged for a peaceful solution to the cross-strait issue."
Russia was also on the agenda.
The leaders agreed that the conflict in Ukraine highlights the need for UN reforms.
Biden said the US would support Japan's bid to become a permanent member of the Security Council.
Kishida also used the event to say he wants Hiroshima to host next year's G7 summit to send a powerful message against nuclear weapons.
NHK - May 23
