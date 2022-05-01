Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing
phys.org -- May 23
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.
President Joe Biden, after his first face-to-face meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, said the nations will work together in the US-led Artemis programme to send humans to the Moon, and later to Mars.
Biden said he was "excited" about the collaboration, including on the Gateway facility, which will orbit the Moon and provide support for future missions.
M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
Study: Omicron less likely to cause aftereffects
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
The climate crisis is making Japan's cherry blossoms bloom earlier
Wahoo Newspaper - May 21
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
Large amount of Japan’s Moderna vaccine stock to be discarded due to expiry
AsiaNews - May 20
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
Nuclear regulator approves Fukushima Daiichi's treated water release plan
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Tallest Building in Japan nears Completion
ONLY in JAPAN - May 17
Japan’s tallest - yet unnamed - building will be completed in 2023 in the Azabudai area of Tokyo.
New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
