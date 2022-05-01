Japan gov't to require listed companies to disclose gender gap

A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.

Under the rules approved by the panel on corporate disclosure, the Financial Services Agency will require 4,000 or so listed firms in the country to include gender disparities in pay, management jobs, and the rate of male employees taking child-care leave in their annual financial reports.

The approval comes as Kishida aims to revise regulations for female empowerment by summer and urge companies to disclose the status of their workplace gender equality.

The government plans to implement tougher disclosure rules on gender equality, requiring all companies with more than 300 employees to provide wage gap data on their web pages. There are currently 17,600 such firms in the country. ...continue reading