Why Uma Musume (Horse Girl) is very popular in Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- May 24
Ume Musume is a very popular mobile game and anime in Japan.
Last year in February a mobile game Uma Musume or Uma Musume Pretty Derby was released and it became very popular and the phrase Uma Musume Pretty Derby was awarded the number one popular internet trend world in Japan.
Kishida pledges action as Quad summit wraps
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Rare images of atmospheric sprites captured
NHK - May 24
A curator at a museum in Japan has captured rare images of mysterious upper atmospheric phenomena known as sprites.
Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Japan's 'test tourism' leaves beleaguered travel industry cold
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Town recovers most of 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to resident
Japan Today - May 24
A western Japanese town that mistakenly sent 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money to a resident has legally recovered about 43 million yen, or about 90 percent of it, the mayor said Tuesday.
Coast Guard: Raised tour boat sinks again off Hokkaido
NHK - May 24
The Japan Coast Guard says salvage workers trying to raise a sunken tour boat have dropped it to the bottom of the sea again off Hokkaido in northern Japan.
