Temple coin thief caught red-handed
さい銭泥棒 逮捕の瞬間 「お前コラ、現行犯たい。見たぞしっかり」
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
Footage from a security camera shows a man wearing a mask lurking in front of the temple at 1:50 am on the 21st of May before turning off a light and using a flashlight to peer into the donation box to find the location of the money. While the man is inserting what appears to be a stick into the box, three police officers surrounded and arrest the 61-year-old unemployed man for attempted theft.
逮捕された男は、さい銭泥棒を20年以上繰り返していた。 福岡・鞍手町にあるお寺に現れたのは、さい銭泥棒。 防犯カメラの目の前で、男はさい銭を盗んでいた。 21日午前1時50分ごろ、寺にやってきたマスク姿の男。 その姿をライトが照らしたが、スイッチがどこにあるのか勝手を知った様子で、すぐに消した。 そして、ポケットから懐中電灯を取り出すと、さい銭箱の中を照らし、お金の位置を確認。 棒のようなものを差し込んで、盗み出そうとしていた次の瞬間、警察官3人が男を取り囲み、窃盗未遂の現行犯で逮捕した。 警察「おい! 何しよっとかコラ。現行犯たい、お前コラ、現行犯たい。見たぞしっかり。警察たい」 逮捕されたのは、61歳の無職の男。 この寺で罰当たりなさい銭泥棒を20年以上にわたって繰り返していたとみられる。 - FNNプライムオンライン
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Bless thee Lamborghini
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
