Temple coin thief caught red-handed

FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.

Footage from a security camera shows a man wearing a mask lurking in front of the temple at 1:50 am on the 21st of May before turning off a light and using a flashlight to peer into the donation box to find the location of the money. While the man is inserting what appears to be a stick into the box, three police officers surrounded and arrest the 61-year-old unemployed man for attempted theft.