Town recovers most of 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to resident
The 24-year-old resident, Sho Taguchi, has been arrested for alleged computer fraud after failing to return the money to the town of Abu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, telling his lawyer he had used it all on online casinos overseas.
Of the total amount the town has recovered so far, over 35 million yen was returned by a domestic payment processing agent, according to a source familiar with the case.
Taguchi had wired about 35.92 million yen to the company, or most of the roughly 42.92 million yen he had wired to three payment processing firms, his lawyer said.
The municipal government had erroneously sent the funds to his bank account on April 8, on top of the 100,000 yen it had distributed to each of the 463 low-income households in the town in COVID relief money. ...continue reading
