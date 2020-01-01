Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
Mos Food Service, the parent company of Mos Burger, teaches Japanese and customer service in collaboration with junior colleges in Vietnam, and supports the acquisition of "specific skills". Initially, the first-year students hired this time were scheduled to be accepted in 2020, but their arrival in Japan was delayed due to immigration restrictions associated with Covid 19. People who have acquired specific skills have a five-year period of stay in the food service industry, but Mos Food Service will continue to support foreign workers in the food service industry beyond the end date.
モスバーガーを展開するモスフードサービスは外国人労働者の在留資格「特定技能」を取得したベトナム国籍の16人を採用し、研修を公開しました。 モスフードサービスはベトナムの短期大学などと連携して日本語や接客などを教え、「特定技能」を取得する支援を行っています。 今回採用した一期生は当初、2020年に受け入れる予定でしたが、新型コロナに伴う入国制限で来日が遅れました。 採用された一期生：「自分を成長させ、モスバーガーチェーンの発展のお役に立てるよう、精一杯、頑張る決意です」 特定技能を取得した人の外食産業での在留期間は5年間ですが、モスフードサービスは終了後もベトナムなどアジア各国の飲食業界で働く支援を続ける方針です。 - ANNnewsCH
