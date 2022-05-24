Kishida pledges action as Quad summit wraps

The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.

The Quad summit touched on fears that fighting in Ukraine could spark unrest elsewhere with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio presenting a united front.

Kishida said, " Regarding the situation in Ukraine, the leaders of all four countries, including India, reaffirmed the importance of the principles such as the rule of law as well as sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have the shared belief that any similar, unilateral change of the status quo cannot be tolerated, in any region."

He said the leaders have serious concerns over that such an attempt could be made in the East and South China seas.

He also pointed to the threat posed by North Korea.

The leaders want to get the North back on the path to denuclearization.

The talks moved beyond security and defense to space.

Kishida said, " The Indo-Pacific region is often hit by natural disasters and many countries in the region are vulnerable to climate change. In the field of space, we have launched an initiative to provide satellite information gathered by our four countries to other nations in the region."

Outside of this program, the leaders say they'll ensure other nations get the help they need to cope with natural disasters.

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has offered to host another Quad summit next year.