Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations

Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.

The Swiss-based World Economic Forum published the ranking in a report on Tuesday. It releases the report every two years.

It's the first time that Japan has taken top honors. It replaces the US, which slipped to second place. Spain and France are third and fourth. The list includes nearly 120 destinations.

The report says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of the tourism sector to the global economy.

It says countries should prioritize better hygiene and security to ensure sustainable growth for the industry.