Indian Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo
IndianExpressOnline -- May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
Chinese aircraft carrier sails between two islands of Okinawa
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
Biden reinforces Japan ties, unveils Asia trade initiative
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Biden arrives in Japan for summit, Quad meeting
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
Japan protests China development of ocean gas field
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
Kyoto, Japan's beautiful old imperial capital, is going broke fast
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
Japan to offer 4th coronavirus vaccine shots from May 25
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.
Japan to make big companies report gender pay gaps
Nikkei - May 20
Japan plans to start requiring large companies to disclose their gender wage gaps as early as this year as part of efforts to address systemic disparities in the workplace.
Nikkei - May 20
Japan plans to start requiring large companies to disclose their gender wage gaps as early as this year as part of efforts to address systemic disparities in the workplace.
Japan to extend another 300 million dollars in loans to Ukraine
NHK - May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.
NHK - May 19
The Japanese government has decided to grant Ukraine an additional 300-million-dollar loan to support the country, which continues to resist Russia's invasion.
Food security bill targets wheat and soybean production
newsonjapan.com - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - The draft of measures to strengthen Japan's food security compiled by the Liberal Democratic Party will include increasing production of wheat and soybeans that rely on imports as a countermeasure against soaring raw material prices and to promote a switch to domestic production.
newsonjapan.com - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - The draft of measures to strengthen Japan's food security compiled by the Liberal Democratic Party will include increasing production of wheat and soybeans that rely on imports as a countermeasure against soaring raw material prices and to promote a switch to domestic production.
Japan signs 13 bilion yen loan deal to rescue Ukraine economy
Kyodok - May 17
Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
Kyodok - May 17
Japan signed a 13 billion yen ($100 million) loan agreement with Ukraine Monday, offering financial assistance as the country faces an economic crisis due to Russia's invasion.
Yoon rushes to improve ties with Tokyo
asiasentinel.com - May 16
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is rushing to mend years of troubled relations with the country’s key neighbor Japan, but the road ahead to reconciliation is littered with detritus of history that won’t be easy to negotiate.
asiasentinel.com - May 16
South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk-yeol is rushing to mend years of troubled relations with the country’s key neighbor Japan, but the road ahead to reconciliation is littered with detritus of history that won’t be easy to negotiate.
Okinawa marks 50th anniversary of its return to Japan
NHK - May 15
Okinawa marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule on Sunday.
NHK - May 15
Okinawa marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan from US rule on Sunday.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7