The Nakamuraya Acting House EXPLAINED

In the 6th instalment of the "Acting Houses Explained" series, we explore the unique Nakamuraya family, and the yagō revived by Nakamura Kanzaburō XVII (1909 – 1988) in 1950, later continued by his son, Nakamura Kanzaburō XVIII (1955 – 2012), and now by his grandsons, Nakamura Kankurō VI and Nakamura Shichinosuke II.

Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin

NewsOnJapan - May 24

SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.

How Japan uses robots for therapy

WION - May 24

Can robots be used for therapy? In Japan, the answer is yes. Tech-savvy Japan is harnessing robots to care for its elderly & tackle the country's loneliness epidemic. Is this a win for technology or loss for humanity?

Indian Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo

IndianExpressOnline - May 24

Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.

ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year

Kyodo - May 24

All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.

Rare images of atmospheric sprites captured

NHK - May 24

A curator at a museum in Japan has captured rare images of mysterious upper atmospheric phenomena known as sprites.

Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations

NHK - May 24

Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.

Japan's 'test tourism' leaves beleaguered travel industry cold

Al Jazeera - May 24

Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.

Town recovers most of 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to resident

Japan Today - May 24

A western Japanese town that mistakenly sent 46.3 million yen in COVID-19 relief money to a resident has legally recovered about 43 million yen, or about 90 percent of it, the mayor said Tuesday.

Coast Guard: Raised tour boat sinks again off Hokkaido

NHK - May 24

The Japan Coast Guard says salvage workers trying to raise a sunken tour boat have dropped it to the bottom of the sea again off Hokkaido in northern Japan.

Why Uma Musume (Horse Girl) is very popular in Japan?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 24

Ume Musume is a very popular mobile game and anime in Japan.

Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes

NewsOnJapan - May 24

TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.