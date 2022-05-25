Home > Travel

Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists

外国人観光客入国再開へ　観光庁が実証ツアーを開始

NHK -- May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.

The government is considering accepting foreign tourists in stages from June or later, as the coronavirus infection situation is improving.

On Tuesday, the first group of participants arrived at Narita Airport.

The seven employees from US travel agencies are scheduled to tour eastern and northeastern Japan for about a week, together with Japanese tour guides.

A woman who runs a travel agency in Hawaii said she is checking anti-infection measures in Japan. She said she hopes to bring customers next time.

Through the trial, Japanese officials hope to find effective ways to get tourists to follow Japan's basic anti-infection measures, such as checking temperatures, washing hands and wearing masks.

Tourism minister Saito Tetsuo said the start of the test would be a turning point for the country's tourist industry.

A total of about 50 people from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore will take part in the trial tours this month to visit tourist spots in 12 prefectures. The participants are required to have received their third vaccine shots.

The tourism test will help Japanese officials decide when the country can start fully accepting foreign tourists again.

外国人観光客の入国再開に向け、観光庁が行う少人数の実証ツアーが始まりました。 　実証ツアーはアメリカやオーストラリアなど4カ国からの参加者が12の県を訪問します。 　24日は第1弾としてアメリカからの参加者が成田空港に到着しました。 　7泊8日で栃木県の日光東照宮や岐阜県の白川郷などを訪問する予定です。 　ハワイの旅行業者：「検査などに2時間以上かかりました。ハワイに戻ったら、私の客には『安全だし歓迎されますよ』と伝えたいです」 　観光庁はツアーの結果を受け、今月中にもガイドラインを策定します。 　新型コロナの感染拡大以降、政府は観光目的での日本への入国を停止していますが、来月の再開を目指しています。 - ANNnewsCH
