Japan: North Korea has fired at least two ballistic missiles

Japan's defense minister says North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning. Kishi Nobuo also says the North may have fired a third missile.

Kishi told reporters on Wednesday morning that the first missile was launched just before 6 a.m. He said it flew about 300 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers.

The minister indicated that the second missile flew for about 750 kilometers on an "irregular trajectory." He noted that it reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers.

Kishi said both were ballistic missiles. He added that the defense ministry is trying to determine whether more missiles were launched by the North.

The Japanese government says the two missiles that were confirmed to have been launched fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military says the North fired three ballistic missiles toward the east, one after another, starting at around 6 a.m.

Kishi said the North has fired 16 missiles this year. Some of them were cruise missiles. He said the launches are threatening peace and stability in the region and around the world. Kishi revealed that Japan has already protested against the latest launches, as they violate resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council. He stressed that Japan cannot tolerate such provocations.

North Korea's latest launches occurred one day after the summit of the Quad framework. The meeting was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Kisida and the leaders of the US, Australia and India condemned North Korea's missile development. They said it is leading to uncertainty in the region.