Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan
Joey -- May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Japan waives COVID entry tests in step toward welcoming tourists
Nikkei - May 20
Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.
Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.
This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.
Seafood Izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant!
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - May 19
The izakaya introduced in this video is Sugidama, an izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.
Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas
NHK - May 18
NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.
Singapore, Thailand, U.S., Australia included in trial letting in small groups ahead of easing in June
Nikkei - May 17
The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.
