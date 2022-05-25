Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
コロナワクチン４回目接種始まる ６０歳以上と基礎疾患を持つ人等が対象
The fourth doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are intended to reduce the risk of critical illness associated with the virus. People eligible for the fourth shot will be those aged at least 60, as well as those aged at least 18 with underlying conditions or whose doctors decide they are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.
The vaccines are available at medical institutions and mass vaccination sites. The shots are to be taken at least five months after receiving a third dose.
The administration of the fourth shots began on Wednesday in Tokyo's Minato and Koto wards and some other places. The vaccination will eventually be available nationwide.
Vaccination vouchers are being mailed to people aged 60 or older. But people with underlying conditions may have to apply on their own in some municipalities. In others, vouchers will be sent out to all residents aged 18 or older.
Some local authorities and care facility associations for the elderly have been calling on the government to make medical and care workers eligible for the fourth dose.
However, the government has no plan to revise the program at the moment. It is calling on people who need to get the fourth shot to consult a doctor.
NHK - May 24
The Japan Coast Guard says salvage workers trying to raise a sunken tour boat have dropped it to the bottom of the sea again off Hokkaido in northern Japan.
phys.org - May 23
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
Wahoo Newspaper - May 21
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
AsiaNews - May 20
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
ONLY in JAPAN - May 17
Japan’s tallest - yet unnamed - building will be completed in 2023 in the Azabudai area of Tokyo.
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
ANI News - May 14
Japan's Yaskawa company has developed an industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the color and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.
NHK - May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.