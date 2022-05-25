Japan looking for 50 nurses, 300 careworkers
mb.com.ph -- May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
An announcement from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said that the jobs are open for qualified male and female applicants, provided that they will undergo a one-year intensive Japanese language training before they can work.
13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
Govt.: No need to wear masks outdoors if people have little conversation
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
Tokugawa Japan wasn't nearly as isolated as history books teach
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Being The Only Black Girl at a Japanese Elementary School (Black in Japan)
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
How to become fluent in Japanese? - Interview with Steve Kaufmann
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Listening in Japanese/ Learn Kanji while walking around Kyoto
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Fried Shrimp with Spicy Sauce | EBI chilli | Japanese food recipe
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
In Japan, school ‘intruder’ drills are full-contact and unpredictable
atlasobscura.com - May 14
“A MAN WITH A KNIFE will come to the school today.” It’s not exactly the greeting one expects upon showing up to work. But this is what the vice-principal said on my arrival at the junior high school where I taught in rural Gunma Prefecture, Japan.
atlasobscura.com - May 14
“A MAN WITH A KNIFE will come to the school today.” It’s not exactly the greeting one expects upon showing up to work. But this is what the vice-principal said on my arrival at the junior high school where I taught in rural Gunma Prefecture, Japan.
Japan granted refugee status to 74 people last year, highest on record
NHK - May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
NHK - May 14
Japan's immigration agency says the country granted refugee status to 74 foreigners last year, the largest number since record-keeping began in 1982.
All Romantic Expressions You Need in Japanese!
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - May 11
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - May 11
This is the fastest, easiest way to pick up basic Japanese! This video will challenge your listening comprehension skills and help you progress in your Japanese study.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7