Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
生後まもない女の赤ちゃん 千葉市の駐車場に置き去り
Japan Today -- May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
According to police, an elementary student at home in Inage Ward heard the infant’s cries at around 4:25 p.m. Monday, Kyodo News reported. He went outside to see where the cries were coming from and found the baby. The boy told his mother who called police.
Police said the infant was unclothed and wearing a diaper while wrapped in a blanket. Her umbilical cord was still attached.
Police said the baby’s life is not in danger and that they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who left the infant in the parking lot.
千葉市の駐車場で、生後まもない赤ちゃんが置き去りにされているのが見つかった。 23日午後4時半ごろ、千葉市稲毛区の駐車場で、毛布に包まれた女の赤ちゃんが泣いているのを近所の小学生が見つけた。 赤ちゃんはへその緒がついていて、病院に搬送されたが、命に別条はないという。 - FNNプライムオンライン
Bless thee Lamborghini
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
mirror.co.uk - May 22
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
NHK - May 21
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
NewsOnJapan - May 20
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
NHK - May 19
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
The Supreme - May 19
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field
NHK - May 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.
Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road
NewsOnJapan - May 18
RYUGASAKI, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - A dashcam recorder has captured vision of a collision where a car suddenly appears on the wrong side of the road in Ryugasaki City, Ibaraki Prefecture on May 13.
Man arrested for stabbing to death mother-in-law in Tokyo
NewsOnJapan - May 18
TOKYO, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - An elderly woman was fatally stabbed by her son-in-law with a kitchen knife on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo.
