Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot

A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.

According to police, an elementary student at home in Inage Ward heard the infant’s cries at around 4:25 p.m. Monday, Kyodo News reported. He went outside to see where the cries were coming from and found the baby. The boy told his mother who called police.

Police said the infant was unclothed and wearing a diaper while wrapped in a blanket. Her umbilical cord was still attached.

Police said the baby’s life is not in danger and that they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify who left the infant in the parking lot.