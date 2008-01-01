Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
キリンビール 缶ビールなど14年ぶりに値上げへ
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
From October 1, 278 items including beer such as "Kirin Ichiban Shibori", chu-hi and imported Western liquor will be increased. The price is expected to rise about 6% to 13% for canned beer and about 7% to 17% for imported liquor. The price increase for canned beer is the first in about 14 years since February 2008.
キリンビールは、主力商品である缶ビールなどを14年ぶりに値上げすると発表しました。 10月1日の納品分から値上げするのは、「キリン一番搾り生ビール」などのビール類やチューハイ、樽詰商品や輸入洋酒など合わせて278品目です。 値上げ幅は、缶ビール類などがおよそ6％から13％、輸入洋酒はおよそ7％から17％を想定しているとしています。 缶ビールなどの値上げは、2008年2月以来およそ14年ぶりです。 また、味の素冷凍食品も「プリプリのエビシューマイ」など家庭用冷凍食品47品目を8月1日の納品分からおよそ6％から14％値上げすると発表しました。 両社とも、原材料費の高騰や原油高によるエネルギー費や包装資材などの上昇が値上げの要因としています。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan Casino Regulatory Commission taking public comments on licensing criteria
asgam.com - May 23
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Why only 1% of Japan's soy sauce is made this way
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
Naomi Koshi is elevating women in Japan's corporate world
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
Japan inflation hits seven year high in April
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.
Japan notches trade deficit as imports surge on energy costs
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
Will Japan's Casino Resorts Be Able to Combat Money Laundering?
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japan is planning to open its first casino on 'Dream Island.'
Toyota and Nissan models are only compatible with low-output chargers
Nikkei - May 18
Hyundai Motor's latest electric vehicle that hit the Japanese market this month can travel 220 km on a five-minute charge, a far cry from the lengthy charging Japanese EVs require using low-output chargers.
Japan's Jan.-Mar. GDP contracts annualized 1.0 percent
NHK - May 18
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.0 percent in real terms from January to March, compared to the previous quarter.
Japanese tatami mats, a home-grown tradition
CBS Sunday Morning - May 17
In Japan, grass-and-straw tatami mats – once a privilege reserved for the elite – have been a key feature of home design since the Middle Ages, crafted by gifted artisans. But now, with cheap knockoffs and changing lifestyles, the industry is at a crossroads.
Suntory hikes soft drink prices in Japan's latest taste of inflation
Nikkei - May 17
Suntory Beverage and Food, one of Japan's top sellers of soft drinks, will serve up its most wide-ranging price hike yet in a move expected to push rivals to follow suit in an industry squeezed by higher costs.
No chicken, no salami: Japanese eatery pulls items on shortages
Nikkei - May 17
Saizeriya, a Japan-based chain of family-style Italian restaurants, has discontinued certain dishes over supply chain disruptions abroad and is turning to domestic procurement of certain ingredients.
