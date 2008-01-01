Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years

TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.

From October 1, 278 items including beer such as "Kirin Ichiban Shibori", chu-hi and imported Western liquor will be increased. The price is expected to rise about 6% to 13% for canned beer and about 7% to 17% for imported liquor. The price increase for canned beer is the first in about 14 years since February 2008.