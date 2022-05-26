Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
The government is considering opening the country to foreign tourists from next month in stages. The Japan Tourism Agency started test tours this month, inviting small groups of people in the tourism industry from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore.
On Wednesday, four people from Australia arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, and they traveled to Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train. After arriving in Kanazawa, they visited a popular tourist destination in the city.
Through the tests, officials from the agency ask participants about what anti-infection measures, such as measuring body temperature and disinfection, they have experienced, as well as their opinions on the measures.
The officials plan to work out guidelines for hotels and tourism firms on what steps they should take for foreign tourists.
