Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
痴漢疑われ…8.5ｍ下のホーム転落 男性死亡
Japan Today -- May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Kanazawabunko Station on the Keikyu line. TV Tokyo reported that the girl accused the man of groping her as they were leaving the train and called for help. A male passenger grabbed the man and handed him over to station personnel.
The man was taken to a station office on the second floor where an employee called 110. The man then jumped out the window and fell about 8.5 meters, hitting the platform roof first, before ending up on the platform. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
神奈川県横浜市で痴漢行為を疑われた男性が、駅の事務室から逃げ出し、駅のホームに転落する事故がありました。男性はその後、死亡しました。 ...continue reading
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Bless thee Lamborghini
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
mirror.co.uk - May 22
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
NHK - May 21
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
NewsOnJapan - May 20
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
NHK - May 19
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
The Supreme - May 19
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field
NHK - May 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has planted rice seedlings in a paddy field at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo.
Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road
NewsOnJapan - May 18
RYUGASAKI, May 18 (NewsOnJapan) - A dashcam recorder has captured vision of a collision where a car suddenly appears on the wrong side of the road in Ryugasaki City, Ibaraki Prefecture on May 13.
