Sunken tour boat is successfully raised to surface
「KAZU I」 再びつり上げ開始 知床観光船沈没事故 午後にも作業船上へ
The "KAZU I" sightseeing boat sank on April 23 off the peninsula with 26 people on board. Fourteen have been confirmed dead with their bodies recovered, and 12 others remain unaccounted for.
The salvage firm, in its first attempt, lifted the boat from the seabed at a depth of 120 meters to near the surface on Monday.
But the boat sank again to the seabed off Utoro Port in the town of Shari on Tuesday, while it was being towed by a barge. The vessel was later confirmed to be lying on the seabed at a depth of about 180 meters.
In the next attempt, the salvage firm had used an undersea robot to put belts on the boat. From Thursday afternoon, the firm began pulling the vessel up toward the surface. The boat surfaced from the water after 6:50 p.m.
Then, the vessel was fixed to the barge with ropes around 7:10 p.m. The salvage firm is going to tow the boat to shallow waters and lift it onto the barge.
The boat is expected to be unloaded at nearby Abashiri Port.
Nikkei - May 27
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
NHK - May 26
A salvage firm has successfully raised a sunken tour boat to the sea surface off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido.
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
NHK - May 25
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Nikkei - May 25
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.