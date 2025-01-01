Momo and Her Mother | Vampire in the Garden
Netflix Anime -- May 27
Which matters most for Momo's mother? Her status or her daughter? Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
Nikkei - May 27
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
Sunken tour boat is successfully raised to surface
NHK - May 26
A salvage firm has successfully raised a sunken tour boat to the sea surface off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido.
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
NHK - May 25
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Up to 6,100 in Tokyo predicted to die in worst-case quake scenario
Nikkei - May 25
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.
N.Korea fires three ballistic missiles with different ranges in short succession
NHK - May 25
South Korean media suspect that North Korea's multiple launches on Wednesday of different kinds of ballistic missiles may have been aimed at showcasing its ability to hit targets with different ranges.
Japan economic report drops mention of coronavirus
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
