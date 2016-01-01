Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers

“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.

The machine has attracted a surprisingly enthusiastic response from people who are willing to pay for the images. The CEO of Hino Production, the company which built the machine, said that many people who have been required to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic have been left with a desire to “see people’s faces fully”. The gashapon device was put into service in April 2022 in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, and has since dispensed about 1,000 pictures.