Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal
MSN -- May 27
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
The man, who goes by the name of Toko-san, commissioned an agency called Zeppet who spent 40 days making the bespoke Collie outfit.
Posting photos of himself in the costume, Toko-san, said: ‘I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put it on.
'I thought that a big animal close to my size would be good - considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.'
The suit was made by Japanese company, Zeppet which provide costumes and figures for TV commercials and films. ...continue reading
Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin
SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.
SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.
Temple coin thief caught red-handed
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Bless thee Lamborghini
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
Police in western Japan have arrested a 24-year-old man who has been refusing to return 46.3 million yen, or about 360,000 dollars, the town he lives in mistakenly sent him.
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
One of the amazing things that makes Japan such a unique country is how it can mix its ancient history and traditions, with its incredible modernization.
