Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal

A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.

The man, who goes by the name of Toko-san, commissioned an agency called Zeppet who spent 40 days making the bespoke Collie outfit.

Posting photos of himself in the costume, Toko-san, said: ‘I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put it on.

'I thought that a big animal close to my size would be good - considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.'

The suit was made by Japanese company, Zeppet which provide costumes and figures for TV commercials and films.