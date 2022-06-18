Spriggan | Official Trailer
「スプリガン」本予告編
As high-speed communications networks cover the globe and the peering eyes of satellites are able to expose all secrets, the armies of great nations clash as they seek to uncover and research these artifacts, which possess an unfathomable “power.”
A member of this ancient civilization carved a message into a plate: “Protect our relics from evil-doers.” Taking this message to heart, one organization aims to seal away this ancient civilization for good.
The elite secret agents of this organization are known as... Spriggans.
The legendary comic which took the 1990s by storm has been vividly reimagined in 2D animation and 3D CG! Reborn after over 30 years, experience an authentic adventure series packed with intense action scenes and a love of ancient civilizations!
Based on the manga written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa (published by Shogakukan in "Shonen Sunday Comics")
All six episodes of the Netflix Series Spriggan start streaming Saturday, June 18, 2022, only on Netflix!
South China Morning Post - May 27
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Netflix Anime - May 27
Which matters most for Momo's mother? Her status or her daughter? Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.
usnews.com - May 27
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Nikkei - May 27
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Kyodo - May 27
A tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month has been salvaged and will arrive at the port of Abashiri later Friday, setting the stage for a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident that left 14 people dead and 12 missing.
NHK - May 27
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
NewsOnJapan - May 26
TOKYO, May 26 (NewsOnJapan) - Police have arrested a 53-year-old American man for the destruction of wooden signboard in front of a Russian specialty store in Ginza.
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
NHK - May 26
A salvage firm has successfully raised a sunken tour boat to the sea surface off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido.
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.