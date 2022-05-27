Test tours underway in Japan
海外観光客受け入れ 来月10日再開 “爆買い”期待
A participant from a travel agency in Australia said, "we really hope that the Japanese people are excited about having tourism back in the country again."
Japan's Tourism Agency says information gathered from the test groups will help the government finalize COVID-19 guidelines for hotels and other tourism-related businesses.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announced on Thursday that his country will begin welcoming foreign tourists starting June 10.
People from nearly 100 countries and territories including the US and China, will be able to travel through packaged tours, as long as they are escorted by a guide.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary says they are being cautious. Matsuno Hirokazu told reporters on Friday that the government will make an appropriate decision for the management of the total number of those entering Japan, taking into account the quarantine system and prevention measures. He added the government will also consider the COVID-19 infection situation at home and abroad, as well as border control measures in major countries.
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
Kuga's Travel - May 22
Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.
Tokyo Portfolio - May 22
Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!
Nikkei - May 20
Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.
timeout.com - May 20
Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.
akidearest - May 19
I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.