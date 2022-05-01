Sunken Hokkaido tourist boat salvaged, to arrive at port

A tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month has been salvaged and will arrive at the port of Abashiri later Friday, setting the stage for a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident that left 14 people dead and 12 missing.

The 19-ton Kazu I, being transported on a barge, will be brought ashore as early as Sunday after seawater is drained from it, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Nippon Salvage Co. placed the boat on the deck of the barge at around 3:20 a.m. Friday after it was raised by crane from a depth of 182 meters, having failed to tow the vessel closer to the port earlier this week.