Sunken Hokkaido tourist boat salvaged, to arrive at port
未明に引き揚げの「KAZU1」 午後にも網走港に到着
Kyodo -- May 27
A tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month has been salvaged and will arrive at the port of Abashiri later Friday, setting the stage for a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident that left 14 people dead and 12 missing.
The 19-ton Kazu I, being transported on a barge, will be brought ashore as early as Sunday after seawater is drained from it, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
Nippon Salvage Co. placed the boat on the deck of the barge at around 3:20 a.m. Friday after it was raised by crane from a depth of 182 meters, having failed to tow the vessel closer to the port earlier this week.
May 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 北海道・知床半島沖の観光船沈没事故で、27日未明に作業船に引き揚げられた「KAZU1」は網走港に向けて移動しています。 ...continue reading
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Japanese man spends 2 million yen on ultra-realistic dog costume so he can live like an animal
A Japanese man says he has fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a four-legged animal after spending two-million yen on a dog costume.
Japanese vending machine dispenses ID photos of random strangers
“Gashapon” vending machines that dispense toys in capsules are widely available in Japan, but one new offering has become a hit on social media because it dispenses ID pictures of random strangers.
Momo and Her Mother | Vampire in the Garden
Which matters most for Momo's mother? Her status or her daughter? Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Sunken Hokkaido tourist boat salvaged, to arrive at port
A tourist boat that sank off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido last month has been salvaged and will arrive at the port of Abashiri later Friday, setting the stage for a full-fledged investigation into the cause of the accident that left 14 people dead and 12 missing.
Ex-farm minister given suspended prison sentence for receiving bribes
A former Japanese agriculture minister, Yoshikawa Takamori, has been given a suspended prison sentence for taking bribes from an egg producer while in office.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Opting for a residence permit in Greece
Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.
