Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
A weak yen - it lost about 11 per cent against the dollar last year - boosted the value of foreign assets held by the Japanese government, businesses and individuals.
And that currency factor, together with a rise in direct investment overseas, helped Japan post a record 5.6 billion yen annual increase in the value of net external assets.
"The weak yen and the gains in the U.S. stock market helped net external assets pile up," said Daisaku Ueno, chief FX strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, adding that the data held no implications for near-term currency moves.
The data could ease some concerns about the currency's recent sharp drop to two-decade lows beyond 131 yen to the dollar, which has raised worries about Japan's purchasing power.
Japan's net external assets were 1.3 times than those held by Germany, the world's No.2 creditor, followed by Hong Kong and China, as of end-2021.
Gross external assets stood at 1,249.9 trillion yen and external debt came to 838.7 trillion yen, bringing Japan's net external assets to 411.2 trillion yen. ...continue reading
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Nikkei - May 24
An agency designed to address workplace grievances and provide general assistance for foreign workers began operating Monday under a joint initiative by eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Seven & i Holdings.
Kyodo - May 23
A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.
asgam.com - May 23
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japan is planning to open its first casino on 'Dream Island.'
Nikkei - May 18
Hyundai Motor's latest electric vehicle that hit the Japanese market this month can travel 220 km on a five-minute charge, a far cry from the lengthy charging Japanese EVs require using low-output chargers.
NHK - May 18
Japan's gross domestic product contracted an annualized 1.0 percent in real terms from January to March, compared to the previous quarter.