Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions

Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.

Atadistance reports that following AR directions arriving in Tokyo earlier this week, Apple has also added cycling directions nationwide and Look Around expansions in some cities

The report goes on to note that the remaining big-ticket Apple Maps items yet to land in Japan are Real-Time Transit, Detailed City Experience, and new Apple Maps data.

As noted, Apple updated Maps in Tokyo earlier this week with new AR walking directions. Look Around first came to Japan in August 2020, and more recent Maps updates were first announced for iOS 15 by Apple in September. ...continue reading