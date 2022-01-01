Kishida pledges to restart idled nuclear power plants
Japanese prime minister’s remarks come as Ukraine war highlights country’s reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Tokyo will take “concrete steps” to restart plants that suspended operations after the Fukushima disaster more than a decade ago but is not considering any new facilities, Kishida told parliament on Friday.
“With priority in safety, we will take concrete steps to restart (plants),” Kishida said.
Kishida has pushed for the revival of the country’s nuclear power sector since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed how dependent the world’s third-largest economy has become on imported oil and gas following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Kishida’s remarks came as Tokyo reiterated its commitment to lessening the use of coal power.
Speaking ahead of the release of a Group of Seven communique on climate and energy policy, trade and industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday Japan would steadily phase out inefficient coal plants towards 2030 in favour of decarbonised thermal power. ...continue reading
Kyodo - May 25
The government said in a monthly report Wednesday that the Japanese economy is recovering from the pandemic, with the word "coronavirus" not included in its assessment for the first time in more than two years.
NHK - May 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew over areas around Japan on Tuesday.
NHK - May 24
The leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia and India say they'll work closer on economic development, climate change and security.
IndianExpressOnline - May 24
Prime Minister Modi had a "fruitful interaction" with Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He also met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and participated in a bilateral meeting.
NHK - May 23
The leaders of Japan and the US have committed to boosting regional defense. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio met with President Joe Biden amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden says the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defense.
NHK - May 23
Japan's Defense Ministry says a group of Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, sailed from the Pacific Ocean to the East China Sea through waters between two islands of Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.
malaymail.com - May 23
TOKYO, May 23 — President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo and unveils a multinational trade initiative Monday as part of his push to reinvigorate US strategic power across Asia.
Japan Today - May 22
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Japan Sunday, his first trip to the Asian country since taking office, hoping to bolster the bilateral alliance amid China's assertiveness and reaffirm cooperation over Russia's war in Ukraine.
NHK - May 21
Japan has lodged a protest with China after detecting construction work for a new structure near the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.
cbsnews.com - May 21
The glorious ancient monuments, Zen temples and soaring pagodas of Kyoto have made it a major tourist draw for decades.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has decided to provide a fourth shot of coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks, starting on May 25.