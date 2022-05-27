Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
Adachi Kenta met with the media at a Coast Guard office in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, where he works as a diver on a patrol vessel. He spoke about his achievement and performed some pull-ups.
He accomplished the feat in March by completing 651 consecutive pull-ups. This was recognized as the high-water mark by the Guinness World Records earlier this month.
The 34-year-old was only able to do 12 pull-ups when he enrolled in the Japan Coast Guard School 15 years ago. But he eventually discovered he had an aptitude for the exercise when he started training to be a diver.
He started preparing to set the world record in earnest last September. During the two months leading up to his attempt, he completed 300 consecutive pull-ups every other day.
Adachi said he is happy he achieved his goal of being listed in the Guinness World Records.
He added that the pull-up is an essential exercise for coast guard officers, and he hopes his record will motivate his younger colleagues.
Sumostew - May 22
I’ve been watching the tournaments for over a year now as a non-Japanese person. And I thought I would share with you the things I picked up in my first year of watching sumo that I wished I knew when I started watching the sport as a complete beginner.
JRA公式チャンネル - May 22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 TOKYO YUSHUN HIMBA (JAPANESE OAKS) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Luis Mora - May 22
Exploring Tokyo, skating with some good friends, and Takuya showing me some Japanese culture in Asakusa.
Judo Highlights - May 19
The Japan Judo team are full of monsters, and here they are all under one roof!
newsonjapan.com - May 19
Japanese people love sports. Some live and breathe their chosen game, dedicating their lives to their passion.
f1i.com - May 18
The Honda name will officially return to F1 later this season, with the manufacturer receiving top billing at next October's Japanese Grand Prix as the event's title sponsor.
Nikkei - May 15
Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
Power Volleyball - May 14
The Japan men's national volleyball team represents Japan in international volleyball competitions and friendly matches. Their nickname is "RYUJIN NIPPON (龍神 NIPPON) ", meaning "Japanese Dragon God" or "Dragon God of Japan" in Japanese.
cbssports.com - May 10
Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani recorded his first grand slam in either his Major League Baseball or Nippon Professional Baseball career and his second multi-homer game of the season on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Los Angeles Angels notched their fifth win in their past six tries by an 11-3 final
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Baseball is a national obsession in South Korea and Japan and for the first time since the pandemic, crowds returned to the stands to sing, dance and cheer on their favourite teams.
South China Morning Post - May 04
The life of a sumo wrestler can be one of lavish gifts and public adoration. But it’s a short-lived career.