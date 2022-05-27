Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups

A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.

Adachi Kenta met with the media at a Coast Guard office in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, where he works as a diver on a patrol vessel. He spoke about his achievement and performed some pull-ups.

He accomplished the feat in March by completing 651 consecutive pull-ups. This was recognized as the high-water mark by the Guinness World Records earlier this month.

The 34-year-old was only able to do 12 pull-ups when he enrolled in the Japan Coast Guard School 15 years ago. But he eventually discovered he had an aptitude for the exercise when he started training to be a diver.

He started preparing to set the world record in earnest last September. During the two months leading up to his attempt, he completed 300 consecutive pull-ups every other day.

Adachi said he is happy he achieved his goal of being listed in the Guinness World Records.

He added that the pull-up is an essential exercise for coast guard officers, and he hopes his record will motivate his younger colleagues.