Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Chris Abroad -- May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window
Japan Today - May 26
A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.
Newborn girl found abandoned in Chiba parking lot
Japan Today - May 25
A newborn girl was found abandoned in a parking lot in Chiba city, police said.
Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin
NewsOnJapan - May 24
SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.
Temple coin thief caught red-handed
NewsOnJapan - May 23
FUKUOKA, May 23 (NewsOnJapan) - A serial coin thief has been nabbed by police after 20 years of stealing from a temple's donation box in Fukuoka.
Biden pays visit to Emperor Naruhito
NHK - May 23
US President Joe Biden visited the Imperial Palace to meet Emperor Naruhito on Monday morning.
Bless thee Lamborghini
NewsOnJapan - May 22
KYOTO, May 22 (NewsOnJapan) - Supercars gathered at Kitano Tenmangu in Kyoto on Sunday to be blessed by local priests for traffic safety. The "cow" depicted in the emblem of the Italian luxury sports car "Lamborghini" is considered to be a god's messenger at Kitano Tenmangu.
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
This Tuesday, the family of Nicola Furlong will privately mark 10 years since their beloved 21-year-old daughter and sister was cruelly murdered in Tokyo.
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
mirror.co.uk - May 22
The life of a princess is envied around the world. Royal palaces, lavish ceremonies and a huge wedding are all usually part of the package. But Japan's Princess Toshi is said to be the loneliest princess.
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
NHK - May 21
The US State Department has dropped its designation of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult as a Foreign Terrorist Organization or FTO.
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
NewsOnJapan - May 20
ICHIKAWA, May 20 (NewsOnJapan) - A 17-year-old unemployed boy has been arrested on suspicion of pushing two school students into the sea in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, with one of them becoming unconscious and the other fatally injured.
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
SHIRAOI, Hokkaido, May 19 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman has died after falling out of a car during a quarrel on a highway in northern Japan at around 2:30 am on Thursday morning.
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.
