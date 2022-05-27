Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis

Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.

The health ministry announced on Friday that latest reports from local governments showed the children, aged 16 or younger, had been diagnosed with the condition of unknown cause.

The number of suspected cases of the acute hepatitis involving children across Japan has increased to 31 since April. None of the children have received a liver transplant.

The ministry did not disclose the patients' locations, ages, nor details of the symptoms they developed.

It is urging local authorities to report any possible additional cases.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of May 19, a total of 614 cases had been confirmed in 31 countries, including the United States and Britain.