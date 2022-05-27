Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.

The figure is down about 900 from a week ago, the 14th straight day of week-on-week decline.

Officials said eight people infected with the coronavirus had died.

The seven-day average of new cases is also declining moderately across much of Japan. NHK analyzed trends based on case counts reported by local governments.

The average briefly rose 41 percent nationwide from the previous seven days in the week ending May 12. That's just after the end of the spring holiday period.

But the tally has since been on a downward trend. During the week through Thursday, the average number of new cases was 31,607 per day nationwide, or 87 percent that of the preceding week.

During the most recent week, the average tally declined in all 47 prefectures except Yamanashi.