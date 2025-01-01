Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes

TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.

Backed by conglomerate SoftBank, researchers from Japan's National Institute for Materials Science have developed a lithium-air battery with a record-breaking energy density of more than 500 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg).

According to a study published in the journal Materials Horizons, the new battery has almost double the energy density of the battery used in Tesla's Model 3 electric vehicle, achieving the highest energy densities and longest cycle life of any battery and can be charged and discharged at room temperature.