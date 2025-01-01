Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
岸田首相 リニア試験車に試乗 「沿線自治体の理解を」
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
In order to expediate the opening of the entire Chuo Shinkansen line due to open in 2027, Kishida addressed concerns from local governments, saying that "a meeting of experts on environmental conservation will be set up soon."
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan
Japan’s health minister said on Friday that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan.
Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Up to 6,100 in Tokyo predicted to die in worst-case quake scenario
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.
How Japan uses robots for therapy
Can robots be used for therapy? In Japan, the answer is yes. Tech-savvy Japan is harnessing robots to care for its elderly & tackle the country's loneliness epidemic. Is this a win for technology or loss for humanity?
Rare images of atmospheric sprites captured
A curator at a museum in Japan has captured rare images of mysterious upper atmospheric phenomena known as sprites.
Coast Guard: Raised tour boat sinks again off Hokkaido
The Japan Coast Guard says salvage workers trying to raise a sunken tour boat have dropped it to the bottom of the sea again off Hokkaido in northern Japan.
Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
