Director Hayakawa Chie receives Camera d'Or Special Mention at Cannes
NHK -- May 29
Japanese director Hayakawa Chie's film PLAN 75 has received a Special Mention by the jury for the Camera d'Or, an award for debut feature films, at the Cannes Film Festival.
The movie is set in Japan in the near future, when a government program encourages people aged 75 or older to be voluntarily euthanized as a remedy to the rapidly aging society.
The main character, an elderly woman, faces a choice of life or death and ponders the meaning of life.
The film was in the "Un Certain Regard" or "a certain glance" section, which presents works with non-traditional stories.
At the festival, South Korean actor Song Kang-ho received the Best Actor Award for his role in "Broker."
The movie by Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu depicts the journey of a group of people brought together by a "baby box," where infants who cannot be cared for can be left anonymously.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage
Asahi - May 29
Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey
Kyodo - May 29
Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'
NewsOnJapan - May 28
KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
