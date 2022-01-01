How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan

In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.

Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now

AP - May 26

Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.

Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists

NHK - May 26

Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.

Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists

NHK - May 25

Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.

Osaka in 2022

japan-guide.com - May 25

With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.

Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan

Joey - May 25

Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.

ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year

Kyodo - May 24

All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.

Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations

NHK - May 24

Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.

Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022

Motion Travel - May 22

Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.

Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline

Kyodo - May 22

Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.

Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train

WION - May 22

The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.

Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano

Kuga's Travel - May 22

Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.