Japan Just REVEALED Fully performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily -- May 30
The revolution in robotics has had a seemingly mild-mannered leader pushing forward with new technology and revolutionary innovation.
This leader has acted as the industry powerhouse over the last several decades powering the advancements we see today. The leader? Japan. In today’s video, we bring you a monthly roundup of all-news-robotics from the market leader Japan itself.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
bignewsnetwork.com - May 28
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
Reuters - May 27
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
usnews.com - May 27
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
Nikkei - May 27
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan
Manila Bulletin - May 27
Japan’s health minister said on Friday that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan.
Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
NHK - May 25
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Up to 6,100 in Tokyo predicted to die in worst-case quake scenario
Nikkei - May 25
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.
How Japan uses robots for therapy
WION - May 24
Can robots be used for therapy? In Japan, the answer is yes. Tech-savvy Japan is harnessing robots to care for its elderly & tackle the country's loneliness epidemic. Is this a win for technology or loss for humanity?
Rare images of atmospheric sprites captured
NHK - May 24
A curator at a museum in Japan has captured rare images of mysterious upper atmospheric phenomena known as sprites.
