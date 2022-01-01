Trying an Outstanding Suite on the Japanese Overnight Ferry | Hokkaido to Niigata
Solo Travel Japan -- May 30
Taking the Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Otaru (Hokkaido) to Niigata in their Suite for the first time. It was amazingly comfortable.
Test tours underway in Japan
NHK - May 27
Small groups of foreigners have been arriving in Japan to take part in government-sponsored guided tours, as the country prepares to welcome tourists next month.
Opting for a residence permit in Greece
newsonjapan.com - May 27
Greece's residence permit provides its holders with a range of rights in the country. In particular, tax residency is given to those who stay in the country for over 183 days.
Japan to resume tourism in June; only packaged tour for now
AP - May 26
Japan will open its borders to foreign tourists in June for the first time since imposing tight pandemic travel restrictions about two years ago, but only for package tours for now, the prime minister said Thursday.
Australians visit Kanazawa on test tour to resume accepting foreign tourists
NHK - May 26
Four people from Australia have visited Kanazawa, central Japan, to take part in a government-sponsored test tour aimed at resuming the acceptance of foreign tourists.
Japan launches trial to reopen for foreign tourists
NHK - May 25
Japan has launched a trial to allow a limited number of foreign tourists into the country.
Osaka in 2022
japan-guide.com - May 25
With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.
Taking 6,000 people on a weird day trip to Japan
Joey - May 25
Joey and his girlfriend @akidearest went on an IRL stream adventure to Yokohama.
ANA to remove self-check-in machines at domestic airports next year
Kyodo - May 24
All Nippon Airways Co. said Tuesday the Japanese airline will remove self-check-in machines for domestic flights at 51 domestic airports from April next year as most passengers can complete their pre-flight procedures via a smartphone app.
Japan tops ranking of tourism destinations
NHK - May 24
Japan has topped a global ranking of tourism destinations. It's been recognized for its natural and cultural resources, public transportation, and hygiene.
Asakusa Shrine Sanja Matsuri 2022
Motion Travel - May 22
Sanja Matsuri is an annual festival (the biggest festival of the year) held at Asakusa Shrine. The festival is held on the third Saturday in May, and this year it was held from the 20th to the 22nd of May.
Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline
Kyodo - May 22
Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.
Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train
WION - May 22
The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.
