Kingdom of Raw Tuna: Japanese Fishing Village Nachikatsuura
Japan by Food -- May 30
Shizuka wraps up her trip in Wakayama by sampling one of the prefecture's most well-known foods- freshly caught tuna! The town of Nachikatsuura in Wakayama prefecture is famous for its active fishing industry, bring in tons of fresh tuna every day.
Shizuka ventures to find the tastiest tuna in town, and tries a variety of dishes featuring this versatile fish.
Along the way, Shizuka visits the beautiful Nachi Falls, the largest tallest waterfall in Japan with an uninterrupted drop of 133 meters. She also gets a chance to see an expert at work, slicing up a massive, freshly caught tuna. Fresh sashimi, fried, or served on a pizza- this fish never fails to please!
High temperatures grip much of Japan on Sunday
NHK - May 29
Unseasonable heat gripped much of Japan on Sunday, when some cities in the Kanto region saw the mercury exceed 35 degrees Celsius.
Japan's prime minister rides maglev train at 500 km/h
News On Japan - May 29
TSURU, Yamanashi - Prime Minister Kishida rode on an experimental high-speed train running at a top speed of 500 km/h on Saturday while visited the Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation facility in Tsuru City, Yamanashi Prefecture.
2022 TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) | JRA Official
JRA公式チャンネル - May 29
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Kabuki Makeup Part 2・Kumadori
Kabuki In-Depth - May 29
In this second video on kabuki makeup, we focus on the stylized system of kumadori, which heightens the beauty of many important roles on the repertoire, particularly those acted in the aragoto style. The kumadori was introduced in a primitive form by Ichikawa Danjūrō I at the end of the 17th century, most likely inspired by the puppet theatre.
How To Treat Endangered Japanese | Travel Guide in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - May 29
In Japan, adults are very aware of stranger danger and think all foreigners are aliens. Japanese people never discriminate against people based on their nationality and race. They call all foreigners gaijin and discriminate against them equally.
M5.4 quake hits off Ibaraki Pref. in Japan's east
Kyodo - May 29
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan's east on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
2 children, mother die in suspected murder-suicide at home
Japan Today - May 29
A 36-year-old woman, her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son have died in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, police said Saturday.
Director Hayakawa Chie receives Camera d'Or Special Mention at Cannes
NHK - May 29
Japanese director Hayakawa Chie's film PLAN 75 has received a Special Mention by the jury for the Camera d'Or, an award for debut feature films, at the Cannes Film Festival.
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage
Asahi - May 29
Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
Kyodo - May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japanese military conducts live-fire exercises
NHK - May 29
Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held its annual live-fire exercises at the foot of Mount Fuji in central Japan on Saturday.
