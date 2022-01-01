Japanese art and its significance in the modern world

Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.

Some of these things are totally unique to the country, and you would have to visit it to experience the beauty. However, these forms of art have also spread out to the world, and Japanese art is playing a significant role in the modern world.

The home decor influence

It is not uncommon to find Japanese inspired art in homes around the globe. We can for example see it in wall art where Japanese inspired shapes and forms connect the decor and create harmony in the home. They often feature muted colours and soft lines either forming abstract pieces, or specific motives. Examples of motives you might find in paintings or posters originating from Japanese art, are waves, birds, women, flowers, mountains, nature, or villages.

Wall art like this is often combined with the Chinese way of creating harmony in a home, Feng Shui. This way of interior decorating is all about space flow, not connecting the bed and the window, separating the workspace, and using a harmonised colour palette.

Japanese inspired tattoos

Tattoos have become a popular form of self-expression, and it is common to take inspiration from other artforms and cultures around the world. When we are speaking of Japanese style tattoos, we are generally referring to Irezumi, or more traditionally, Wabori.

Back in time, this was done by hand using needles fastened to bamboo sticks. The name Tebori is often used for this technique, which translates to hand carving or engraving. In the western world, it is more common to tattoo with needles and machines due to health regulation, but it is not uncommon to still see Japanese inspired art in tattoo shops. Motives of dragons, Geishas, flowers, or more tribe-like tattoos.

Contemporary architecture

The Japanese influence is to be seen in many places, and architecture is no exception. Japanese art is influencing architecture with simplicity, attention to detail, contemplative atmosphere, and an emphasis on material gravity. The architecture was greatly influenced by China at first but has moved in different directions throughout the years. It has now come to incorporate elements from other cultures in Asia, as well as answering to some western influence.

Geography, climate, natural disasters, and available material have played a significant role in the development of Japanese architecture. The roof of certain Japanese buildings plays a huge role in the architecture and is where most can spot it from the crowd of buildings.

The many beautiful elements of the country of Japan are one of the reasons why it has become a popular attraction for both tourists and art lovers. The unique lines and figures speak for themselves and have gotten their way around the world. Just like how many other cultures have affected Japanese art and architecture, it has also made its influence in many other scenes and can now be spotted across the globe.