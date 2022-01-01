Japanese art and its significance in the modern world
Some of these things are totally unique to the country, and you would have to visit it to experience the beauty. However, these forms of art have also spread out to the world, and Japanese art is playing a significant role in the modern world.
The home decor influence
It is not uncommon to find Japanese inspired art in homes around the globe. We can for example see it in wall art where Japanese inspired shapes and forms connect the decor and create harmony in the home. They often feature muted colours and soft lines either forming abstract pieces, or specific motives. Examples of motives you might find in paintings or posters originating from Japanese art, are waves, birds, women, flowers, mountains, nature, or villages.
Wall art like this is often combined with the Chinese way of creating harmony in a home, Feng Shui. This way of interior decorating is all about space flow, not connecting the bed and the window, separating the workspace, and using a harmonised colour palette.
Japanese inspired tattoos
Tattoos have become a popular form of self-expression, and it is common to take inspiration from other artforms and cultures around the world. When we are speaking of Japanese style tattoos, we are generally referring to Irezumi, or more traditionally, Wabori.
Back in time, this was done by hand using needles fastened to bamboo sticks. The name Tebori is often used for this technique, which translates to hand carving or engraving. In the western world, it is more common to tattoo with needles and machines due to health regulation, but it is not uncommon to still see Japanese inspired art in tattoo shops. Motives of dragons, Geishas, flowers, or more tribe-like tattoos.
Contemporary architecture
The Japanese influence is to be seen in many places, and architecture is no exception. Japanese art is influencing architecture with simplicity, attention to detail, contemplative atmosphere, and an emphasis on material gravity. The architecture was greatly influenced by China at first but has moved in different directions throughout the years. It has now come to incorporate elements from other cultures in Asia, as well as answering to some western influence.
Geography, climate, natural disasters, and available material have played a significant role in the development of Japanese architecture. The roof of certain Japanese buildings plays a huge role in the architecture and is where most can spot it from the crowd of buildings.
The many beautiful elements of the country of Japan are one of the reasons why it has become a popular attraction for both tourists and art lovers. The unique lines and figures speak for themselves and have gotten their way around the world. Just like how many other cultures have affected Japanese art and architecture, it has also made its influence in many other scenes and can now be spotted across the globe.
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Kings and Generals - May 26
The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.
mb.com.ph - May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?