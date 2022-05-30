Air conditioner makers seek to capitalize on return to office
Air conditioner makers in the country are looking to capitalize on the trend by expanding their offerings for businesses.
Iris Ohyama makes and sells household air conditioners, and the firm is now expanding into the corporate market.
It is offering products that can be retrofitted to office ventilation ducts that remove bacteria and viral droplets.
Honjo Shohei from Iris Ohyama says, "Many people are returning to their offices, and soon tourism is expected to pick up. We think it's important to meet demand by businesses for safe spaces."
Electronics giant Panasonic is due to open a facility next month that showcases air conditioners designed for office and commercial spaces.
It will provide consultation to businesses on the best choices for their facilities. Clients can even test Panasonic's multi-functional air conditioning system that can ventilate and purify the air.
Leading air conditioner maker Daikin has also started a subscription-based service that targets firms including dining and drinking establishments.
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Nikkei - May 24
An agency designed to address workplace grievances and provide general assistance for foreign workers began operating Monday under a joint initiative by eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Seven & i Holdings.
Kyodo - May 23
A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.
asgam.com - May 23
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.