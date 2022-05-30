Air conditioner makers seek to capitalize on return to office

「エアコン買えない・・・」暑い今年の夏　タマネギも異常な高騰　なぜ？

NHK -- May 30
More people have been returning to offices in Japan as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Air conditioner makers in the country are looking to capitalize on the trend by expanding their offerings for businesses.

Iris Ohyama makes and sells household air conditioners, and the firm is now expanding into the corporate market.

It is offering products that can be retrofitted to office ventilation ducts that remove bacteria and viral droplets.

Honjo Shohei from Iris Ohyama says, "Many people are returning to their offices, and soon tourism is expected to pick up. We think it's important to meet demand by businesses for safe spaces."

Electronics giant Panasonic is due to open a facility next month that showcases air conditioners designed for office and commercial spaces.

It will provide consultation to businesses on the best choices for their facilities. Clients can even test Panasonic's multi-functional air conditioning system that can ventilate and purify the air.

Leading air conditioner maker Daikin has also started a subscription-based service that targets firms including dining and drinking establishments.

May 30 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京は30日も、真夏日に迫る季節外れの暑さとなりました。ただ、今年の夏はエアコンが壊れても買い替えられない恐れがあり、タマネギは38年ぶりの高値と異例づくめとなりそうです。  ...continue reading
Helped by weak yen, Japan remains top creditor nation with record net external assets
CNA - May 27
Japan's net external assets hit a record 411 trillion yen ($3.24 trillion) in 2021, to retain its position as the top creditor for 31 years in a row, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.
Cheap onions draw customers to Awaji Island, western Japan
NHK - May 27
People are flocking to Awaji Island in western Japan to buy cheap onions in the major onion-producing area.
Pair of Hokkaido melons fetch 3 mil. yen at year's 1st auction
Kyodo - May 26
A pair of premium melons in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido fetched 3 million yen ($23,550) at the year's first auction on Thursday, exceeding last year's winning bid by 10 percent.
Kirin hikes beer prices for first time in 14 years
NewsOnJapan - May 25
TOKYO, May 25 (NewsOnJapan) - Kirin Brewery has announced that it will raise the price of canned beer for the first time since February 2008.
Japan's 'test tourism' leaves beleaguered travel industry cold
Al Jazeera - May 24
Tokyo, Japan – Hiroshi Kawaguchi, the operator of a tour company in Kyoto, felt a wave of relief at the news that Japan would welcome the return of foreign tourists after more than two years of closed borders.
Program offers advice and legal help for navigating Japanese workplaces
Nikkei - May 24
An agency designed to address workplace grievances and provide general assistance for foreign workers began operating Monday under a joint initiative by eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor and Seven & i Holdings.
Japan gov't to require listed companies to disclose gender gap
Kyodo - May 23
A panel to the Japanese financial regulator gave the green light Monday for a proposal requiring listed companies to disclose any gender gaps in their workforce in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's aim of addressing Japan's gender pay inequality, one of the worst among developed countries.
Japan Casino Regulatory Commission taking public comments on licensing criteria
asgam.com - May 23
The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission opened public comments on 19 May regarding screening standards for proceedings such as casino licensing based on the 2016 Act on Promotion of Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Areas.
Why only 1% of Japan's soy sauce is made this way
Business Insider - May 21
It can take 4 years to make one batch of barrel-aged soy sauce. The natural fermentation process was the norm in Japan for centuries, but when industrialization swept the nation, almost all the country's wooden barrels were replaced with steel ones.
Naomi Koshi is elevating women in Japan's corporate world
TIME - May 21
Naomi Koshi remembers handing out flyers outside a train station during her second mayoral campaign in 2016, when an older man walked up to her and said, “You are too strong for a woman,” and kicked her.
Japan inflation hits seven year high in April
RTE - May 20
Japan's core consumer prices posted their biggest jump in seven years in April, official data showed today, as global commodity prices soared and the yen slumped against the dollar.
Japan notches trade deficit as imports surge on energy costs
marketwatch.com - May 19
TOKYO — Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
