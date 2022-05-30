Air conditioner makers seek to capitalize on return to office

More people have been returning to offices in Japan as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Air conditioner makers in the country are looking to capitalize on the trend by expanding their offerings for businesses.

Iris Ohyama makes and sells household air conditioners, and the firm is now expanding into the corporate market.

It is offering products that can be retrofitted to office ventilation ducts that remove bacteria and viral droplets.

Honjo Shohei from Iris Ohyama says, "Many people are returning to their offices, and soon tourism is expected to pick up. We think it's important to meet demand by businesses for safe spaces."

Electronics giant Panasonic is due to open a facility next month that showcases air conditioners designed for office and commercial spaces.

It will provide consultation to businesses on the best choices for their facilities. Clients can even test Panasonic's multi-functional air conditioning system that can ventilate and purify the air.

Leading air conditioner maker Daikin has also started a subscription-based service that targets firms including dining and drinking establishments.